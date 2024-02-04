Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry City manager Barry Gray was hit with a six-match ban and Crusaders supremo Stephen Baxter a four-match suspension for recent media comments relating to match officials.

And Ervin voiced his dismay at decisions made by the officials during his side’s Irish Cup exit to Linfield as Chris McKee and Chris Shields netted for the hosts.

Ervin believes the officials missed a handball in the build-up to Linfield’s opener and voiced his “shock” at referee Evan Boyce’s decision to award the Blues a penalty in the second-half.

He said: "There was a handball in the build-up to the first goal and after that we fall asleep at the back post and let Chris McKee stand free in the box.

"We've been on the receiving end of so many hand balls and to be frank, I don't know what's natural and unnatural in terms of what position arms are in.

"It's a clear hand ball and you can see six or seven players who were behind play at that time putting their hand up but the referee doesn't give it.

"From where I was standing and people on the bench were very shocked that was given as a penalty.

"If that's given as a penalty, my word, how many penalty kicks are we going to see?”

Ervin, who featured almost 300 times for Linfield as a player, remarked the quick turnaround between the full-time whistle and post-match interviews taking place means managers have less time to think about their answers.

"As players and staff we work our nuts off all week in preparation for games,” he added.

"And for something like that where it could cost you three points or put you out of the Cup is so frustrating and I don't think people understand that side of it.

"This (interview) is straight after the match, the game is finished five or ten minutes ago and we are being put in front of the press about what our thoughts are on the game.