The 22-year-old joined the franchise owned by David Beckham as the 24th pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft – the annual selection process where clubs take turns choosing from the best young talent the country has to offer.

Inter Miami were keen on the former Portadown ace after he scored 46 goals and provided 18 assists in 75 matches for New York-based Hofstra University - even though the draft move came completely out of the blue.

He further outlines how moving to the States to do a business analytics degree has been the best decision of his career both on and off the pitch.

Ryan Carmichael in his playing days at Portadown as Armagh man targets a first-team role alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

"There were talks of different clubs being interested in me but I didn't hear of Inter Miami until the end," he said.

"I'm currently living in Fort Lauderdale which is about 30 minutes away from training but I love it.

"I've been to the city of Miami a few times but it's very full on, so living just outside it is ideal for me.

"To be honest, if I went to Queen's, I don't think I'd have finished my degree, whereas here it has been brilliant to travel and live.

"I'm currently in the last semester of my degree so I'm working hard to get it done."

Carmichael was named 2022 CAA Player of the Year and was also a three-time first team all-conference pick, finishing his university spell ranked second all-time for goals scored at Hofstra.

With those accolades behind him, it should come as no surprise that Inter Miami would come calling as the former Northern Ireland youth international joined the ranks.

He has mainly been involved with the club's reserve team but has trained and shook hands with several big stars - including Messi himself.

He explained: "I have been up a few times with the first-team a few times and have played in a training match which was a surreal experience.

"Training with Lionel was certainly a memorable occasion, he doesn't speak much English but I shook his hand and introduced myself.

"He is on a completely different level on the pitch as he always seems to be five or six steps ahead.

"I'm actually learning Spanish as we speak as there's a big Argentinian contingent here and I want to know the basics and football terminology.

"There used to be a few English lads when Phil Neville was the manager but I'm on my own in terms of players from the UK and Ireland."

Carmichael, who netted eight goals in 63 appearances as a Portadown player until he left for the States in 2020, explained how he is still close to former manager Matthew Tipton and commented on the progress of another of his former clubs in Loughgall.

He added: "I played youth football at Loughgall and it's brilliant to see how well they've done in the top flight for such a small village.

"However, I'm more thankful to Portadown because they gave me my first opportunity in senior football at 16 or 17-year-old and those experiences have stood me in good stead.

"It would be great to see them back in the top flight as Portadown are too big of a club to be in the Championship.

"I'm still in regular contact with Tippy, I loved him as a manager as he was straight to the point. He gave me my debut so I'll always be grateful for that."

Carmichael's stay at Inter Miami is only cemented for one year and with the reserve league getting underway last Sunday - he is hoping to make a lasting impression.

"I've signed for a year and it depends on my performances in that time frame as the club has the option to extend it for a second year," he continued.

"My aim here is to play games, score goals and try and break into the first-team.

"Playing with Messi would obviously be a dream come true but I want to simply progress my career."

Can we expect to see the talented striker return home or continue to live the American dream?

He answered: "I hope to still be playing in the States or elsewhere.