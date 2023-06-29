The versatile left-sided player ended his 11-year association with Linfield following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

During his time at Windsor Park, the 29-year-old would lift five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups and two League Cups, plus two County Antrim Shields across his 354 appearances for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After sampling success throughout his playing career to date, Quinn has targeted further winners' medals during his time at Mourneview Park.

Niall Quinn completed a move to Glenavon following his release by Linfield, where he spent 11 years at Windsor Park

"I've experienced a lot over the years," he told Glenavon Media.

"I've come with a winning mentality and I'm looking to win here as well.

"I've not come for a jolly-up, I'm here to win.

"I'm sure like the other boys who've joined from Linfield came with the same mentality and it's a very experienced changing room.

"If I can add anything to that, it'll be massive.

"The aspirations are breaking into that top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it's going to be difficult when you're competing against the likes of the full-time sides, Coleraine, Cliftonville and Crusaders.

"Looking at our squad we need a striker now that we've lost Matthew Fitzpatrick.

"If we can get a striker in, we will have every opportunity to do that."

Quinn, who celebrated his testimonial with Linfield throughout last season, hopes that his injury demons are behind him after struggling with several knocks throughout the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The boys have been brilliant with me and made me feel at home already.

"The craic is flowing as usual and it's great to see a couple of friendly faces I know from the past.

"The first couple of days were tough.

"I have obviously been out injured and back and forth for a couple of seasons, so it's been nice to get a good few weeks of pre-season under my belt.

"I feel the fittest that I've been in a long while which is great for myself and great for the club.