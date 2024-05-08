Seanan Clucas has signed for Carrick Rangers on a three-year deal after his release from Glentoran

The 31-year-old was quick to sort out his future after he was released by Glentoran at the end of the season by agreeing a three-year deal with Stuart King's side.

The County Antrim outfit achieved their highest-ever Premiership finish by ending the campaign in seventh – collecting a record 50 points in the process – to set up a maiden European play-off semi-final against Crusaders which ended in a 3-1 defeat at Seaview.

However, Clucas said that competing against Carrick last season, linking-up with former team-mates such as Joe Crowe and Stevie Gordon and hearing the club's plans made it an easy decision to join the ranks at the Loughview Leisure Arena for the next three years.

"If you had said to me two, three, four years ago could I have seen myself playing for Carrick? The answer would have probably been no because of where I was at," he explained to Carrick Rangers social media channels.

"Obviously playing against them this season, where they finished in terms of reaching the European play-off semi-finals and coming up a bit short, but it was more Stuart's plans for the club moving forward.

"With work commitments, the full-time aspect I just couldn't do it.

"In terms of where Carrick were and where they've come to...for me it was just about can I add that little bit more quality to push Carrick on. Hopefully I can do that and I'm looking forward to getting going."

Clucas, who has also been on the books of Linfield and Dungannon Swifts throughout his career, also acknowledged he couldn't fully commit to the full-time model at Glentoran moving forward.

The Glens have confirmed that a total of eight players – including Clucas – have been released at the expiry of their contract as boss Declan Devine says he wants the club “to push forward on an improved full-time model”.

Whilst admitting he had other interested parties at his disposal, Clucas said the lure of playing at a club close to his new home was also a major factor in his decision to put pen-to-paper at the ‘Gers.

"I'm really happy to get the deal done,” he added.

"I met Stuart King (manager) and the chairman Peter Clarke and discussed thoughts in terms of the club in what they're trying to do moving forward.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Glentoran but with work commitments I couldn't deal with the schedule for them to move forward.

"I had different options but the most appealing option was Carrick. It's not too far from home, I have a young family and I'm just moving house.