Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues had led 2-1 with 25 minutes to go at The Showgrounds but the visitors would net three times in a devastating spell to leave with all three points.

That defeat - coupled with Newry City's win at Carrick Rangers - meant the gap at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership was cut to two points ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United welcome Carrick to Warden Street this afternoon and Ervin knows the importance of the contest for both clubs, as well as providing an injury update on several of his stars.

Carrick Rangers are up next for Jim Ervin's Ballymena United side

"It's a massive game but it's been like that for the last two or three months," he told Ballymena United TV.

"Every game is hugely important and it's vital that we get something out of it.

"We need a reaction and I know people are going to say Carrick needs a reaction after losing to Newry, but we need a massive reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need a massive reaction from some players and that's what we'll be looking for.

"Scot Whiteside joined in training last Tuesday night but unfortunately had a setback on Thursday, so he's going to be a wee while away.

"Alex Gawne is back doing light training with the physio, Colin Coates is long-term out and Donal Rocks took a knock.

"That's where we are with injuries, there's no-one really close coming back to join in, so we are working with the group that we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ervin was disappointed that his side let victory slip last weekend as the visitors scored three times in seven minutes.

"We were well in the game, we scored a goal which was offside and I'd love to see it back again and then we have a one-vs-one opportunity which we miss, and that's where the turning point came,” he added.

"The Crues get a half chance and we don't pick up the second ball, we lose our man from the second ball which isn't on in that area of the pitch and they get a goal to make it 2-2.