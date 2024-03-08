I think there's more to come from this Bangor team, says Scott McArthur after winger is named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Championship Player of the Month for February
Bangor attacker Scott McArthur is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for February.
The winger helped the Seasiders to an impressive month with wins over derby rivals Ards, Harland & Wolff Welders and Ballyclare Comrades. The Bangor native nabbed two goals in the 4-0 win over Ballyclare.
McArthur said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s recognition for me, but it’s also recognition to the entire Bangor team. Honestly, three or four of the lads could have won this trophy. You could say that most months.
“We’ve had an incredible season and I think there’s much more to come.”