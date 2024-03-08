The winger helped the Seasiders to an impressive month with wins over derby rivals Ards, Harland & Wolff Welders and Ballyclare Comrades. The Bangor native nabbed two goals in the 4-0 win over Ballyclare.

McArthur said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s recognition for me, but it’s also recognition to the entire Bangor team. Honestly, three or four of the lads could have won this trophy. You could say that most months.