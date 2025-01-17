Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts pair Rodney McAree and Kealan Dillon heaped praise on Louise Thompson after the official became the first female to referee a men's Premiership match last weekend.

Fifa referee Thompson made history when she was in the middle for Dungannon Swifts’ 5-1 victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

When asked about how the Fermanagh official performed on what was a big occasion for her, playmaker Dillon was more than impressed.

He said: "There were a couple of articles beforehand highlighting how Louise was going to be the first female to referee a Premiership game.

Referee Louise Thompson created history when she became the first female to take charge of a men's Irish League game last weekend

"I think it's so hard, as you see at every level, it's very hard to get referees.

"I don't think they can be discounting anyone who wants to referee.

"In terms of the game, it was no different to having any other referee. I thought she handled the game well and I don't have any major memories of her doing too much in the game, which is what you want.

"The less you know about the referee in the game, the better. I thought she did very well and I think anyone who wants to referee in this league and is capable, I don't think we can be turning them down."

Thompson also made the decision to speak to the media after the game - something which Swifts boss McAree believes should happen across the referee fraternity more often to explain their decision-making.

“Sometimes you would like to hear their opinion to be honest," he added.

“It would be nice if they are answerable to decisions because some go for you and some go against you, someone is on the receiving end of them.

“I thought it was very brave of Louise to come out and speak. I thought she refereed the game extremely well.

“I think there was only one little flashpoint between Jordan Forsythe and Leo Alves and she dealt with it very well.

“She went unnoticed and that is what you want from your referees, she was exceptional, and it was brave of her to come out to speak.