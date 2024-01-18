I want my Glentoran players to adopt a mentality of winning by as many goals as possible, says chief Warren Feeney as he tips David Fisher to get even better
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Glens condemned the Bannsiders to a 6-0 defeat at The Oval as David Fisher helped himself to a hat-trick, alongside a brace from Junior and Bobby Burns' low effort.
Feeney - who was a striker himself during his playing days - wants his side to adopt the same mentality as Manchester City by punishing teams on a regular basis.
"I've said this before, you've got to be ruthless and relentless," he added.
"I said to the boys we respect everyone but when you go out on that football pitch you want to win as much as possible.
"I always say that's why Man City and the top, top teams, they don't care who they play, they go and try and beat them as much as they can.
"I'm trying to get this into the boys, it's about the mentality and I keep going on about it.
"Victories like that today (last Saturday), even whenever we were so far in front, we still went and pressed the ball, still went and chased, and that's the mentality I want to bring to this football club."
Unsurprisingly, Feeney heaped praise on Fisher's contribution against Oran Kearney's side as he netted his first senior hat-trick.
However, he was equally delighted with Junior's contribution and the fact he was able to give minutes to several members of his squad ahead of Friday night's clash away at Glenavon.
"I've known David (Fisher) from my time in England," he said.
"He's a good player but probably hasn't had a pre-season so he's still playing catch-up believe it or not during mid season but the kid has got ability.
"His work-rate and endeavour for the first and chasing the second, a little bit of trickery and a great finish.
"But I thought Junior was outstanding today (Saturday) as well.
"He's a very good player and that's the standards I want but when your strikers are scoring you're always pleased.
"It was great to get boys minutes today (Saturday) – young Lorcan Donnelly came on for his debut – and that's another thing I want to do at this football club is get young boys playing, bring energy, and get them involved in the first team as much as possible."