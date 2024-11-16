Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran striker Jordan Jenkins says he wants to produce good performances and score goals in order to give boss Declan Devine a selection headache.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marksman netted in the east Belfast's side 2-0 triumph against Ballymena United in Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield semi-final at The Oval.

With plenty of attacking options at Devine's disposal, 24-year-old Jenkins wants to keep on working hard to get as much game time as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "If I'm not starting I need to try and bust myself to get into the team and work as hard as I can.

Glentoran striker Jordan Jenkins is eager to keep on impressing boss Declan Devine ahead of today's showdown against Portadown

"Unfortunately I hadn't started for about nine games but I had the chance against Ballymena and I just wanted to go out and prove myself and prove to the gaffer that I can score goals when given the chance. Hopefully I can continue it on.

"I have to give him a headache and do what I can do by scoring goals. My confidence was a bit low because I hadn't been playing and you're wondering when you're going to get your next chance.

"Thankfully Tuesday night was that time and I got my goal."

The Glens host Portadown in the Premiership this afternoon and Jenkins spoke of his admiration for opposition boss Niall Currie, with whom he worked under during a loan spell at Shamrock Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm good friends with Niall and he's done well with Portadown. He obviously had a plan when he took over.

"I played for him when they got relegated and I always said that they would be straight back up again as they were too good a team and Niall's a good manager.

"They've obviously signed well again this season and they've got some big results already drawing with Linfield and beating Larne.

"So they are a good team but we just need to worry about ourselves and look to keep our form going on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shay (McCartan) and Aaron (McCarey) have obviously gone there and they're a couple of good additions. They are also getting themselves rejuvenated at a different club and finding their form again.

"We know what Shay can do when he gets a chance, but they have other good players as well and we know what they will bring, but again we need to focus on ourselves."

The Shield decider against Larne early next year will give the Glens a chance to lift silverware and Jenkins knows there is a strong demand from the Oval faithful to bring success back to the club.

He stated: "The fans haven't been happy with trophies not being delivered in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tuesday was a good start to get into another final as we try and get some silverware back into the club, we just have to keep doing it and keep pushing it in the league and the BetMcLean Cup against Linfield and then the Irish Cup as well.