Despite announcing his retirement from playing, Dungannon native Chris Hegarty believes he still has a lot to give the sport as he focuses now on the coaching side of the game.

The 31-year-old brought the curtain down on his playing career earlier this week as a succession of niggly injuries and a willingness to get into coaching played a significant role in his decision.

Hegarty started his career at Dungannon United Youth, before a move over to England at Millwall was secured after impressing in the Milk Cup - now known as the SuperCup NI - with Northern Ireland.

After two years at The Den, Hegarty was on his travels once again as he completed a switch to Rangers - a club he supported as a boy.

Chris Hegarty would lift the Irish Cup on two occasions during his time at Crusaders

The well-spoken defender had to wait until 2012 to make his first-team debut for the Ibrox side, before making 30 appearances under Ally McCoist as the 'Gers claimed the Third Division title in 2012-13.

An ankle injury curtailed any more meaningful action in a Rangers shirt for Hegarty who returned home in 2014 to sign for Linfield and then Dungannon Swifts in January 2016.

His performances at Stangmore Park yielded the club's first ever senior trophy as they lifted the BetMcLean Cup, with Hegarty then joining Crusaders as two Irish Cup winners' medals entered the trophy cabinet.

Last summer, Hegarty re-joined the Swifts and was named club captain but a series of knocks throughout the campaign limited his playing time - a reason for his decision to step away from the playing side of the sport.

Rodney McAree (right) and Chris Hegarty embrace after helping Dungannon Swifts win their first ever senior trophy after beating Ballymena United in the League Cup final

"I didn't see myself retiring this summer as I signed a two-year deal when I returned to Dungannon," he said.

"However, over the course of the season, I was getting injured and the enjoyment of playing was gone as I was trying to get back fit.

"It really got to me as I must have had three or four setbacks and I made the decision myself to retire.

"I have a good job in football and I also enjoy being a coach. I couldn't commit to the levels to look after myself that others possibly could.

"I was honest with myself and made the decision. I wouldn't have made it if I didn't enjoy coaching at Dungannon United Youth."

Hegarty reflected on his career and how he can take nuggets of information from Crusaders supremo Stephen Baxter and Dungannon boss Rodney McAree into his own coaching career.

He stated: "I am happy with my journey in football. There have been good times and bad times but that has helped build my character.

"The good moments I can recall fondly such as playing and scoring for Rangers, playing in European games for Linfield and Crusaders, winning the League Cup with Dungannon and captaining the first Dungannon team to beat Linfield at Windsor Park.

"As I go into my own coaching path, I can definitely take something from all the managers I worked under. For example, Rodney and Stephen are totally different but both successful.

"Stephen was an excellent man-manager and knew when to lift the changing room, whereas Rodney is more technical in terms of his sessions and players enjoy coming to train and have smiles on their faces.

"They are two good men and always there for advice."

Hegarty is recently undertaking the IFA's UEFA B Diploma for professional players and he acknowledged how he is enjoying the tactical element of the game.

He was also thankful for all the players, coaches, volunteers, fans and people he met as a player.

"The UEFA B course is certainly enjoyable,” he acknowledged.

"It is a great insight into all aspects of the game but I probably need to do a little bit more of my coursework.

"Mixing with top professionals was a great experience to get their views on things but at the end of the day, we are kind of like ducks out of water at times.

"It is the next stage of my career now and I haven’t left football completely. I feel relieved that I can still be involved in the coaching side.

"When I look back on the playing side, I was extremely fortunate to share some great changing rooms with some really good people.