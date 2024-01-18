All Sections
'I wouldn't have won this individual trophy if it wasn't for the help of my teammates,' says Danielle Maxwell after being named as the 2023 Women's Premiership Player of the Year

Cliftonville's Danielle Maxwell has been named as the 2023 Women's Premiership Player of the Year.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:55 GMT
Although it was Glentoran that lifted the league trophy, Maxwell had a superb season for the Reds scoring 14 goals in 17 games, and providing many more assists.

A delighted Maxwell said: "I love scoring goals and providing assists, but it's a team sport and I wouldn't have won this individual trophy if it wasn't for the help of my teammates.

"It was a special season as we reached four cup finals, but it was disappointing not to collect more silverware. But it's given us something to build on for next season.

Cliftonville's Danielle Maxwell collects the 2023 Women's Premiership Player of the Year trophyCliftonville's Danielle Maxwell collects the 2023 Women's Premiership Player of the Year trophy
"The most important thing, however, is the growth of the league with bigger attendances and more media coverage than ever before.

"I'd like to thank the NI Football Writers for this award."

Her performances helped Cliftonville go unbeaten in all competitions until the end of June, booking their place in four cup finals. Maxwell scored in the County Antrim Cup final as the Reds claimed the prestigious trophy.

A stellar first half to the season was rewarded with an international recall for the summer friendlies against Scotland and the Czech Republic before Tanya Oxtoby later handed her a return, scoring a crucial equaliser against Hungary in October.

