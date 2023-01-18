After Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson had saved Andrew Clarke's spot-kick and Michael Newberry rattled the crossbar, the stage was set for Randall to secure a third consecutive crown for the Inver Park side.

He sent replacement Linfield stopper Chris Johns the wrong way to seal success but he wasn't thinking too much about the moment.

"I was absolutely freezing so I wasn't thinking about much!" he told Larne's YouTube channel.

Larne players celebrate Mark Randall's winning penalty over Linfield at Seaview, Belfast in the Co Antrim Shield.

"Just put it in the back of the net and go and get a nice warm shower!"

Former Arsenal youth product Randall started in the two previous County Antrim successes but was introduced from the bench in Tuesday's decider, replacing Joe Thomson after 64 minutes.

"When you come on you want to make an impact," he added.

"I tried my best but unfortunately we couldn't score in 90 minutes. When you're on the bench you always want to be ready to come on and help the team."

Linfield were reduced to 10 men after Kyle McClean was sent off for a tackle on Leroy Millar while assistant manager Ross Oliver was sent to the stands.

Boss David Healy followed in the second half for kicking a ball which hit Paul O'Neil and Randall believes McClean's dismissal impacted Larne, rather than help them.

"Sometimes it's more difficult to play against 10 men," he added.

"When teams sit in it can be hard to break down but we dug deep and managed to get the win."

Larne will now try to take the next step and turn their cup success into a Danske Bank Premiership title, starting with Saturday's clash against Crusaders.

Tiernan Lynch's side are one point adrift of leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand and Randall believes there is a difference about the Larne Class of 22/23 compared to previous years.

"The togetherness plays a big part," he said.