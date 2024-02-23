If we can't play on a Friday night then we shouldn't play midweek games, says Tiernan Lynch as Larne chief pours cold water on his team getting an advantage
The Inver Reds are set to host their 11th Premiership match on a Friday evening this season - including those selected for live coverage by the BBC - but Lynch rebuffed claims that this is done to give their full-time model the edge against part-time opposition.
Former Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton and current Loughgall manager Dean Smith have spoken previously about how they believe Larne playing games on a Friday night gives their full-time players extra rest and preparation before a ball is kicked.
The reigning champions went top-of-the-table last weekend as a single goal from Lee Bonis earned a 1-0 win against Ballymena United.
That result - coupled with Linfield's win over Cliftonville on Tuesday night - means Larne are one point ahead of the Blues and three clear of the Reds having played a game less as the fight for the Gibson Cup continues.
Lynch remarked that he doesn’t feel nerves are starting to show in his side as they had to withstand a strong finish by Ballymena last weekend to preserve all three points.
"I don't do social media but it's been said to me that some on there say Larne have an advantage by playing Friday night games," Lynch said.
"So who had the advantage for Cliftonville v Linfield on a Tuesday night?
"For me if we can't play on a Friday night then we shouldn't be playing anymore midweek games.
"The key word last week was victory.
"We didn't talk before the game about how we were getting our victory at Ballymena, we talked about making sure we got our victory.
"The press might look at it as being nervous or twist and turn that, but I just look at it as three points and what we needed."
Glentoran travel to east Antrim in a buoyant mood after hitting eight goals in a rout over Newry City last weekend.
That means that Larne's defence - which has conceded the least in Premiership this term with a mere 16 goals - will have to be wary, according to Lynch as they aim to prolong their 20-match unbeaten run.
He added: "It's certainly not going to be easy. I've watched the Glens three or four times over the last couple of weeks and when they're good they're very good.
"Scoring eight goals last Saturday will give them plenty of confidence going into Friday night.
"We just have to look after ourselves. There's a fair bit of work to be done in the build up to get ourselves prepped on and off the field.
"We just keep going and giving a good account of ourselves and see where it takes us.
"The unbeaten run doesn't matter unless we get something against Glentoran on Friday night.
"That's how we always try to approach the games. The last game is gone so it's now on to the next one."