Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson says the organisation is happy with the deal on the table after the naming rights at Windsor Park were sold to the Clearer Water group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a reported "multi-million pound deal", the ground will now be known as the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park for the next eight years.

It has taken the IFA almost 10 years to find a sponsor for the stadium after its redevelopment in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the IFA, says that the deal “builds on the strong existing relationship” between the association and the Larne-based Clearer Group.

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood and Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson pictured along with Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen, of the Clearer Group

Whilst neither party would confirm the true cost of the deal due to commercial sensitivities, Mr Nelson said they were pleased with the value and how both organisations will work together moving forward.

"I'm delighted with it and we couldn’t be happier," he said.

"We always want to be in a partnership where both sides feel they will get really good value from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to discuss and meet and say 'what do we want to do next'?

"We are delighted with the value and it's a multi-million pound year deal over the next eight-year period.”

Clearer Water are currently the sponsors of the Irish Cup and the official water supplier for the Northern Ireland national teams.

It was confirmed at Wednesday’s unveiling of the new agreement that Clearer Twists’ logo and branding will be evident around the stadium as the time passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Global CEO/Co-Chairman/Owner of Clearer Group, said: "It's a multi-million pound deal over eight years.

"We will make sure that money will filter down through every youth, every football, every shirt, and every kit.

"The fact we've got renewal rights shows that everyone is pretty happy."

He added: “To give confidence to the supporters and the local communities, if we are only doing a one or two year knee-jerk deal, then people wouldn’t have the confidence of the partnership we have created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are here for the long-term but it also shows we are growing together. Yes, I’m challenging but we want to grow, evolve and see what works and doesn’t.”

When asked for an update on a potential expansion to increase the attendance at Windsor Park in the near future, Mr Nelson replied: "The Northern Ireland Football Fund is a really good initiative that the Executive has as a flagship programme.

"The Minister (Gordon Lyons) has made it clear that he is going to spend that first £36 million and he's also going to search for more money.

"We are helping him search for more money and we are knocking on every door to try and make sure that the Northern Ireland Football Fund has got more value in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There could easily be £120 million spent on football grounds in Northern Ireland and we still wouldn't be finished - so there's a lot of work to be done to bring more money into football.