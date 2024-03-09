I'm happy up until this point but there's still so much to achieve, says Larne manager Tiernan Lynch ahead of Premiership contest away at Coleraine
The County Antrim Shield has already been added to the trophy cabinet at Inver Park, with Larne also flying high at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership and into the semi-final of the Irish Cup.
Larne's quest to retain their Gibson Cup crown continues this afternoon as they are the visitors to the Coleraine Showgrounds.
The Bannsiders have won three out of their last four Premiership fixtures as they aim to clinch a top-six spot in the standings.
"It will be a really difficult game," Lynch said of the trip to the north coast.
"We know that Coleraine has got a wee bit of momentum again and they've got players back fit again.
"It's a tough place to go but our boys have a day or two to rest and recover before we start thinking about Coleraine.
"I'm happy up to this point.
"Ultimately, we haven't done anything yet.
"There's still very much three teams in this title race and there's big, big games ahead.
"So, it's what we do going forward rather than what's already happened because it's gone."
Lynch’s men last conceded a goal in the Premiership back on December 30, making it 579 minutes since the ball last hit the back of their net.
However, Larne’s fine run without being breached in all competitions was ended last weekend as Newington skipper Eamonn Hughes netted from the spot after Lee Bonis was adjudged to have handled inside the box.
Referee Lee Tavinder’s decision to point to the spot ended up in Lynch receiving a caution for his protest.
"If a team outplays you and they score a good goal or you don't defend well, then you take that on the chin,” he continued.
"I was hugely disappointed with the penalty decision, I ended up getting booked for it.
"My frustration was just in the manner of the goal.
"It's over now and we've got to move on."