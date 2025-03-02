Rodney McAree enjoyed the post-match celebrations after Dungannon reached the semi-final of the Irish Cup

Rodney McAree praised his Dungannon Swifts players for their second-half performance as they came from behind to book a semi-final spot in the Irish Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After trailing at half-time to Danny Gibson's early goal, the Swifts responded in fine style as Andy Mitchell bagged an equaliser just ten minutes after the restart.

The visitors then took control of the tie as John McGovern netted twice within an eight-minute spell to see off their fellow Premiership opponents at Taylors Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club's social media platforms after the game, McAree acknowledged that his squad had to "adapt" to the conditions after the interval.

"It wasn't easy and I don't think we made it easy for ourselves," he said.

"Whenever you come to Taylors Avenue and play against Carrick, you have to work extremely hard and you have to fight for everything.

"In my opinion, we didn't fight hard enough collectively in the first-half. We didn't ask enough questions and we didn't get into the right areas of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't put their back three under enough pressure and we spoke about it at half-time.

"It's difficult because we're a team that wants to play and be pretty but it didn't lend itself towards that and you have to adapt.

"I thought our second 45 minutes typified how the boys have worked all season.

"They fought tirelessly for each other, they worked extremely hard, they defended balls into the box and asked plenty of questions. I'm so proud of them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory marked a return to first-team action for Caolan Marron after more than a year on the sidelines.

The defender came on in the latter stages of the contest for his first appearance since January 2024.

"It was nice to get Caolan on the pitch," McAree added.

"It was a case of getting him on because he could help us defensively with set-pieces and balls into the box.

"It was nice to get him back involved and he's busting to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad