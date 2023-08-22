The 21-year-old produced a moment of magic with less than 10 minutes to go on Warden Street to make it three successive wins in the Premiership for Linfield.

McKee also netted in the victories against Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon, as well as on the European stage against FK Vllaznia.

The ex-Rangers ace also revealed he still has ambitions of playing across the water once again but his sole focus is on achieving more success with the Blues.

Linfield ace Chris McKee has made a blistering start to the new campaign as he netted five times in all competitions

"I always try to be confident, which isn't easy to do all the time," he said.

"I believe in myself and my ability but I think the extra confidence comes off the back of the manager putting the trust in me.

"You need to have self belief because football is a mentally tough game.

"I'm focussed on the now but my ambition is to get back over the water.

"I want to test myself at the highest level as I can.

"I have to keep my head down, keep working hard and see what happens.

"The Irish League has a massive spotlight on it now and it's a great league to play in.

"There are three or four full-time teams, there's a couple more looking to go that way and a few have a hybrid model.

"I always followed the Irish League so to see that progression is great and it's a good pathway for players to do well.

"Trai Hume is a good example, we played in the same youth team but he didn't go across when he was 16 but he deservedly has now after he was given a chance in the first-team and having a year on loan at Ballymena.

"He now plays week in and week out in the Championship which shows you how much the league has progressed."

The Blues had to dig deep to earn the win against Ballymena United on Friday night, just like they did against Dungannon Swifts a week prior.

They also had a first half scare against Glenavon but responded to run out comfortable winners in the end.

However, they will be tested this evening as they host a Cliftonville side who are yet to concede a goal in the Premiership from their three matches so far.

"There are no easy games in this league,” the Carrickfergus native added.

"Cliftonville have started off really well but we will go into that full of confidence.

"We will think a bit about them but more about ourselves, and go at them and try and get three points.

"Jim's came into Cliftonville and brought in his own players and they've done really well.

"We know they'll be confident and it's two good teams going at it, so bring it on.

"We want to get three points in every single game no matter if it's pretty or not.