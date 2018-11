Linfield moved to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership after their 4-1 win at Institute.

The Blues took advantage of Glenavon’s 3-0 defeat at Crusaders.

Ballymena United extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with a 2-1 win over Cliftonville.

Coleraine battled back from a goal and a man down to draw iwth Glentoran.

Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts shared the spoils, while Newry City jumped off the foot of the table with a 2-0 win over Ards.