'Increased running costs' sees £1 increase for fans attending Sports Direct Premiership matches next season

The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that prices will increase by £1 for Sports Direct Premiership matches for the 2023/24 campaign.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

After discussions with all twelve Premiership clubs, the maximum ticket price for adults will now be £13 and £9 for concessions at all league games – marking an increase of £1 from the previous season.

NIFL have stated that the rise is due to ‘increased running costs’ but is ‘balanced against the financial climate for supporters’.

However, the organising body paid tribute to clubs for maintaining ‘an amazing price’ for fans to attend Irish League matches.

The Northern Ireland Football League has announced a £1 ticket increase for games next season
The Northern Ireland Football League has announced a £1 ticket increase for games next season
NIFL also confirmed that clubs have agreed to work together to prevent ‘the ongoing abuse’ of buying concession tickets and to maximise the number of tickets to eligible supporters, particularly for all-ticket games with restricted capacities.

The new Sports Direct Premiership season will kick off in August as Larne get set to defend their crown, with Loughgall aiming to impress on their return to the top flight.

