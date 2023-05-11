'Increased running costs' sees £1 increase for fans attending Sports Direct Premiership matches next season
The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that prices will increase by £1 for Sports Direct Premiership matches for the 2023/24 campaign.
After discussions with all twelve Premiership clubs, the maximum ticket price for adults will now be £13 and £9 for concessions at all league games – marking an increase of £1 from the previous season.
NIFL have stated that the rise is due to ‘increased running costs’ but is ‘balanced against the financial climate for supporters’.
However, the organising body paid tribute to clubs for maintaining ‘an amazing price’ for fans to attend Irish League matches.
NIFL also confirmed that clubs have agreed to work together to prevent ‘the ongoing abuse’ of buying concession tickets and to maximise the number of tickets to eligible supporters, particularly for all-ticket games with restricted capacities.