The Bannsiders recovered from going a goal down to restore parity when Jamie Glackin headed in from David McDaid's cross on 53 minutes.

However, that would be as good as it got for the hosts as Lyndon Kane conceded a penalty which was duly dispatched by Chris Shields, before Chris McKee sealed the deal from close range after the Bannsiders' defence was cut open.

The opening goal of the contest from Kyle McClean was also a lapse in concentration as Coleraine failed to clear their lines following a quick throw-in.

Oran Kearney bemoaned individual errors in the 3-1 defeat to Linfield at The Showgrounds

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat, Kearney rued small margins not going in his side's favour as they are now four games without a win in the Premiership.

He said: "We’d a really good start to the second half when we got our goal and really threatened to go.

"But then it’s just individual errors and moments in the small things around the pitch.

"Linfield, particularly when they go ahead, are really, really good at strangling the football.

"We conceded a horrendous goal in the first half.

"From the first goal we get a good spark at half-time and come out and get our goal.

"When the second one comes (for Linfield), as much as we probably struggled to get ourselves back into it, they are very good at bursting the ball if you like.

"For 10 or so minutes after our goal we looked more offensive.

"We gave away loads of fouls where we were green today, the wee things that can be pivotal and hurt us.

"No matter what, you cannot concede three goals at home to Linfield and expect to come out of the game with something, particularly three points."

Kearney admits he is "concerned” about his side leaking goals as they have only kept one clean sheet from their opening six games so far.

However, despite the disappointing outcome, the squad received a boost as Matthew Shevlin and Josh Carson were both included in the matchday squad following injury.

"Conceding goals is always a concern,” he added.

"We’ve created a lot of opportunities over the games and you get all your stats to show the percentage that hit the target.

"We’ve scored, what, seven goals from that and it’s frustrating...it’s a collective (responsibility).

"Clean sheets start from the front and you look at Linfield’s front two and their work rate was super.

"It’s no different for us and when we keep clean sheets it comes from the collective of the pitch.

"It was good to get ‘Shevy’ (Matthew Shevlin) back today...we probably have two or three more sitting on the sidelines who are important for us.

"We still have a big enough squad...but people aren’t really grabbing those opportunities.

"There’s nobody really lodging money in the bank at this moment in time to say they’ve earned the shirt.”

Former Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons received his first international call-up for Northern Ireland and Kearney was pleased for the Ballymoney man.

"It's brilliant for him and it's well deserved.

"I sent him a message and he's delighted and rightfully so.