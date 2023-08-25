The men from the north coast have been without influential quarter Josh Carson, Matthew Shevlin, Stephen Lowry and Stephen O'Donnell at various stages so far this season, with Rodney Brown and Adam Mullan remaining long-term absentees.

The loss of Shevlin in particular has hurt Kearney's troops as the striker was injured in the opening day success against Ballymena United and hasn't kicked a ball since.

However, the Stripes will be buoyed by the return of Jamie Glackin as the creative midfielder completed his one match ban in last weekend's goalless draw against Larne.

Oran Kearney takes his Coleraine side to Dungannon Swifts this evening

"I don't know," laughed Kearney, when asked if any injured players would return for tonight's game.

"We will get everyone in on Monday night and we will see where we are at.

"It's been crazy as pre-season was probably one of the smoothest we've ever had.

"We were able to pretty much field two teams every week and then since the season started, it's been like a grenade where all of a sudden we've six or seven players at this point in time who for different reasons have aches or pains.

"Fingers crossed and we will see what way the next few days go.

"That also gives opportunities and that's the key thing.

"I thought Jack O'Mahony was outstanding against Larne, I thought Darren Cole showed all the class and confidence that we expect to see from him and we know he will only get sharper as the weeks go on.”

Kearney takes his Coleraine side to Stangmore Park to take on a Dungannon Swifts side who will be left hurting from their home defeat to Loughgall last weekend.

Despite that setback, the Bannsiders chief admits he has been left impressed by what he’s seen since McAree returned to the helm at the Swifts.

He added: "It's always a difficult place to go.

"Rodney's has had a good jaunt since he's gone there and he's got a lift.

"We know it's going to be a really tough game.

"We've got our performance level back where we want it to be against Larne but it's important we go and maintain that.”

Due to a knock sustained to defender Dean Jarvis in last weekend’s draw against reigning champions Larne, Kearney was forced to hand a debut to Darren Cole who joined the club in the summer from Glentoran.

The Edinburgh native put in a steady performance as Coleraine registered their first clean of the campaign.

"He settled in well in what was a tough scenario,” Kearney reflected.

"From trying to get himself fitter and doing extra training, he gave himself a little calf strain which put him out for seven days.

"He trained last Thursday night and I had him warned to stay pre-warm as Dean went into the match touch and go.

"To be fair, he had a brilliant influence, oozed confidence and oozed star quality.