Daniel Lafferty celebrates his goal for Institute against Ballymena United at The Brandywell

With the game level at 0-0 and both teams having good chances, the deadlock was broken just after the hour mark as a tremendous strike by Lafferty found the back of the net in front of a healthy crowd at The Brandywell.

The visitors would threaten first and went within a lick of paint of opening the scoring on 11 minutes. A snapshot by Fraser Taylor took a deflection and hit the post with ‘Stute stopper Fintan Doherty rooted to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end, Institute would win a free-kick in a dangerous area but ex-Northern Ireland international Lafferty failed to find the target from 25 yards.

Ballymena – who managed to avoid the automatic drop as Newry City were relegated – had another sight of goal on 21 minutes but striker Noah Stewart failed to convert from an acute angle.

Both teams would then struggle to get a foot on the ball to create chances until Caoimhin Porter’s driven effort from 30 yards was clawed over the crossbar at full stretch by Sean O’Neill.

On the stroke of half-time, Porter saw another big opportunity come and go as the ball landed to the full-back inside the box. The Derry City loanee hit an instinctive shot towards goal that was blocked by Steven McCullough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sky Blues made a bright start to the second-half and had a shout for penalty within a matter of minutes of the restart as Sean Brown’s cross was deflected off Porter but referee Evan Boyce waved play on.

On 55 minutes, the hosts nearly took the lead in spectacular circumstances as United failed to clear their defensive lines with Liam Mullan’s strike failing to land below the crossbar.

However, Kevin Deery’s men forged ahead just two minutes later with a goal out of the top drawer. After a long sprint up the pitch by Michael Harris, the lively Jamie Dunne laid the ball into the path of Lafferty who hit an unstoppable effort beyond O’Neill.

Straight from the kick-off, Ballymena went within a matter of inches of restoring parity as Brown’s cross just a missed a vital touch from an onrushing Calvin McCurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With twenty minutes remaining, Porter’s quest to find the back of the net continued as his effort from 25 yards lacked any conviction and was comfortably gathered by O’Neill.

Scottish native Taylor would create the next chance for Ballymena but his deflected cross was just behind Stewart who failed to turn his header towards goal.

On 85 minutes, a dangerous cross into the area by McCullough looked certain to find Taylor or United substitute Michael Place at the back post but neither failed to convert.

United manager Jim Ervin threw on ex-Crusaders and Larne striker Johnny McMurray to get back into the contest and he linked-up with Place on the right-hand side. His cross found McCullough and he slid the ball into the path of Stewart who was somehow thwarted on line by a sea of Institute bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a pulsating seven minutes additional time, Ballymena had two further channces as Doherty saved from Brown, before Donal Rocks’ effort was off target.