Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin happy after another win

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin was delighted that his side picked up another home victory, over Warrenpoint Town.

McLaughlin praised his captain Michael McCrudden and he was also that his defence and goalkeeper Marty Gallagher played their part in the hard fought but deserved win.

Paddy McLaughlin, Institute manager.

The 'Stute gaffer felt Gallagher's save to deny Robert Norton minutes before McCrudden's second goal was a turning point in the game.

“We’re delighted with three points and with the two goals and the clean sheet – it was a good all round performance," he stated.

"There’s always big moments in games, some go for you and some go against you. There were two big moments in Michael’s goals and then as well in Marty’s save. Those moments define games and they went in our favour.”