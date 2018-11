Institute defender Dean Curry was furious after his side's loss at Dungannon Swifts.

The centre-back, who had headed 'Stute in front on three minutes, was fuming that referee Keith Kennedy awarded a penalty after Swifts winger Paul McElroy fell inside the box.

Curry, who was closest to the winger when he went down, felt the decision was the major turning point in yesterday's game at Stangmore Park.