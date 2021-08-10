Institute start home campaign with defeat

Institute striker Gabriel Aduaka holds off Ballyclare Comrades Curtis Woods. Picture by George Sweeney

Injury hit Institute suffered their second defeat of the season, as in-form Ballyclare Comrades, sealed a deserved victory, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Comrades effectively sealed the points in the first half when they raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Liam McKenna, Adam Gray and Joseph Tully, but to 'Stute's credit they never threw the towel in and showed good spirit in the second half and netted a consolation goal through Alex Pomeroy.

The Waterside men's injury crisis continued as they made seven changes to their side which lost at Dergview on Saturday, however on a positive note experienced defenders Conor Quigley and Caoimhin Bonner returned to the starting line-up.

Also coming into the starting eleven were goalkeeper Leannan McCann, Dylan Sherrin, Anthony Hargan, Caolan McBrearty and Gabriel Aduaka.

Sean Connor's side got off to the worst possible start as they conceded after just five minutes when Liam McKenna's right wing corner was whipped into the near post and the unfortunate McBrearty got the last touch, diverting the ball into his own net.

The home side should have levelled things on 13 minutes but Brendan McLaughlin's close range left footed strike was kept out by Comrades goalkeeper Jack Ferguson.

A minute later the visitors missed a golden chance to double their lead when Tully released Ciaran Dobbin, but with only 'Stute keeper McCann to beat, the midfielder blasted over from 10 yards.

Comrades did score a second on 22 minutes as Curtis Woods' right wing cross into the six yard box was completely missed by Bonner and the grateful Gray, took a touch before firing home from close range.

Ballyclare added a third on 37 minutes when Hargan upended Liam Hassin inside the box, referee Declan Hassan rightfully pointed to the spot and although young McCann kept out Tully's resulting spot-kick, the big striker fired home the rebound.

Right on the stroke of half-time Paul Harbinson's men should have scored a fourth but big Ciaran Heggarty missed his kick, when well placed inside the six yard box.

'Stute made a change at the break with Clement Clarke-Hetherington coming on for Dylan Sheerin and the youngster went close pulling a goal back on 49 minutes.

The young front man showed good strength to hold of Chris Ramsey, but his well his effort was kept out by a diving Ferguson.

Comrades went close to scoring a fourth on 73 minutes but left winger McKenna, saw his close range strike, which had McCann scrambling, hit the side netting.

Soon after McCann was called into action twice in quick succession, firstly he kept out Hassin's shot, before he tipped the ball onto the bar to keep out Tully's powerful header.

To their credit the Drumahoe side pulled a goal back on 83 minutes as substitute Pomeroy made no mistake from the penalty spot, after he was brought down inside the box by Ramsey.

In the closing stages, McLaughlin went on a good run down the left, which saw him skip away from a few challenges, but his low strike was easily gathered by Ferguson.

Institute: McCann, Sheerin (Clarke-Hetherington HT), Quigley, Hargan, Bonner (Busteed 72), Gorman, McLaughlin, McBrearty (Millar 55), McGurk (Bradley 55), Aduaka (Pomeroy 72), Walsh.

Ballyclare Comrades: Ferguson, Woods (Donnelly 85), McKenna, Ramsey, Hassin, McDermott, Tully, Dobbin (Devine 81), Heggarty (McGreevy 66), McKim (Mooney 66), Gray.