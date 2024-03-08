Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following requests from clubs, two Sports Direct Premiership matches have subsequently been rescheduled due to international call-ups. Carrick Rangers v Linfield (March 23) and Cliftonville v Larne (March 25) will both now be played on Tuesday, April 2.

The four remaining fixtures on Saturday, March 23 (Matchday 33) will remain as scheduled.

As a result of these fixture changes, amendments to the ‘post-split’ schedule have now been agreed by clubs.

Larne currently lead the Sports Direct Premiership table by a single point heading into this weekend's games

Matchday 34 will be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 6.

Matchday 35 will be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 13.

Matchday 36 will be played on Tuesday, April 16.

Matchday 37 will be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 20.

Matchday 38 (final round) will be played on Saturday, April 27 (5.30pm kick-offs).

In addition, should the top six and bottom six clubs in the Premiership be confirmed following the conclusion of fixtures on Saturday, March 23, the ‘post-split’ fixture schedule will be determined and announced based on current positions at that time, to support club match planning and operations.