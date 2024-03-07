Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (left) and Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The Argentinian World Cup winner picked out the Uruguay international with an inch-perfect cross for a last-gasp winner at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Their relationship is an obvious one, coming from the same continent, sharing a similar culture and also a love of yerba mate tea, but Mac Allister insists the striker’s progress is all his own work.

“My relationship with Darwin is very good. Since the first time we met you could see the connection between us off the pitch and then on the pitch we try to be connected,” he said ahead of their Europa League last-16 first leg against Sparta Prague.

“When I play as an eight of course that connection has to be important. He is an amazing guy, he is doing very well and works very hard and that’s why I am very happy for him.

“Sometimes I hear people saying I help him a lot but that’s not true, his level is because he trains very well, he works very well and that’s why he is scoring goals and that is why he is important for this team.”

After spending most of the season in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role Mac Allister has been played further forward in recent weeks, allowing him to demonstrate his creative abilities in and around the box – like at the City Ground on Saturday.

Asked how he stayed so calm as the seconds ticked down, the 25-year-old added: “I just play football and that’s what I like.

“I’ve played football for a long time. I’m still young but experience helps, definitely.

“For me it is important to think on the pitch, you have to see where your team-mates are and once you have the ball you have to try to make the best decision you can.