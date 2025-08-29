Arne Slot issues 'positive' Conor Bradley fitness update ahead of Liverpool's Premier League showdown with Arsenal

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has issued a positive fitness update on Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley had missed the start of the Reds’ campaign with a hamstring injury picked up during pre-season but made his comeback as a late sub in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday evening.

The 22-year-old, who was named in Northern Ireland’s squad ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany, could be in line to start when the Premier League champions host rivals Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing Jeremie Frimpong is currently sidelined through injury, opening up a vacancy at right-back which Bradley will hope to make his own over the coming months.

Liverpool and Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley is continuing his return to full fitness. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

“I think the positive is that Conor Bradley only had one or two training sessions before the Newcastle game, he has trained this week the whole week – [well] not the whole week as there are still two days to go,” said Slot in Friday’s press conference. “(Alexis) Mac Allister has also started training again so I don’t think we had any injuries coming out of that game [at Newcastle], no. And Virgil (van Dijk) is also OK.”

The news will come as a major boost for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, who is now sweating over the fitness of Dan Ballard and Brodie Spencer after losing goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Bradley, who was named Northern Ireland’s Player of the Year for 2024, has developed into a crucial player for his country and wore the captain’s armband in two Nations League fixtures last year as O’Neill’s men sealed promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill has previously spoken about his desire for Bradley to get more minutes under his belt before arriving in camp and he could now have that opportunity against the Gunners.

"He's had a good pre-season,” said O’Neill. “He has a small injury and Liverpool have been careful with him.

"Hopefully he'll get some minutes, but he's trying to get into one of the best teams in the world, who have signed a lot of players as well and are the Premier League champions.

"The most important thing is he's fit and available for us. Ideally, you'd like him to come in having played three games for Liverpool.