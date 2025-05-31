Assistant John Heitinga leaves Liverpool to become Ajax head coach
The 41-year-old former Ajax and Everton defender, who was assistant to Liverpool manager Arne Slot, leaves the Premier League champions after just one year at Anfield.
The former Netherlands international – who came through the youth ranks at the Dutch giants – takes over from Francesco Farioli after the Italian saw his side squander a nine-point lead in the Eredivise title race to rivals PSV Eindhoven.
“John leaves with our gratitude and appreciation for his role in our 2024-25 Premier League title win,” A statement from the English champions read.
The news comes after Pep Lijnders, who was assistant to ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has reportedly agreed to join Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at Manchester City.
