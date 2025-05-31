Assistant John Heitinga leaves Liverpool to become Ajax head coach

By PA Sport
Published 31st May 2025, 13:59 BST
John Heitinga has left his position as Liverpool assistant coach to take the manager's job at AjaxJohn Heitinga has left his position as Liverpool assistant coach to take the manager's job at Ajax
John Heitinga has left his position as Liverpool assistant coach to take the manager's job at Ajax
Liverpool have confirmed John Heitinga has left the club to become head coach of Ajax.

The 41-year-old former Ajax and Everton defender, who was assistant to Liverpool manager Arne Slot, leaves the Premier League champions after just one year at Anfield.

The former Netherlands international – who came through the youth ranks at the Dutch giants – takes over from Francesco Farioli after the Italian saw his side squander a nine-point lead in the Eredivise title race to rivals PSV Eindhoven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“John leaves with our gratitude and appreciation for his role in our 2024-25 Premier League title win,” A statement from the English champions read.

The news comes after Pep Lijnders, who was assistant to ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has reportedly agreed to join Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at Manchester City.

Related topics:LiverpoolAjaxArne SlotJurgen KloppEvertonPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice