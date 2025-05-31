John Heitinga has left his position as Liverpool assistant coach to take the manager's job at Ajax

Liverpool have confirmed John Heitinga has left the club to become head coach of Ajax.

The 41-year-old former Ajax and Everton defender, who was assistant to Liverpool manager Arne Slot, leaves the Premier League champions after just one year at Anfield.

The former Netherlands international – who came through the youth ranks at the Dutch giants – takes over from Francesco Farioli after the Italian saw his side squander a nine-point lead in the Eredivise title race to rivals PSV Eindhoven.

“John leaves with our gratitude and appreciation for his role in our 2024-25 Premier League title win,” A statement from the English champions read.