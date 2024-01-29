Carabao Cup final kick-off time change between Chelsea and Liverpool
Next month’s Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will now kick off at 3pm on police advice.
The February 25 clash had originally been scheduled for a 4.30pm start, and EFL chiefs expressed their disappointment with the switch.
A statement from an EFL spokesperson posted on X, formerly Twitter, read: “Following representations from the @metpoliceuk, the local safety advisory group has determined the 2024 @Carabao_Cup final will now kick-off at 3pm.
“Having previously scheduled the usual 4.30pm kick off time with @wembleystadium and @SkySports, it is disappointing to note the change at this late stage.”