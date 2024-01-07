Casemiro backs Rasmus Hojlund to become ‘great player’ for Manchester United
Hojlund, 20, could make his FA Cup debut for United in Monday night’s third-round tie away to Wigan, having broken his Premier League duck with a match-winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Hojlund finished United’s ill-fated Champions League campaign as their top scorer but endured a frustrating 14-game wait for his league goal, with the relief evident in his celebrations as United came from 2-0 down to claim victory.
That had led many to question whether the youthful Hojlund was ready to lead United’s line, but the hugely experienced Casemiro is convinced he can enjoy a long and successful career at Old Trafford.
“At the end of the day, he’s just a kid, so we shouldn’t be putting a lot of pressure on him,” the Brazil midfielder said on the club website. “A lot of people think that he should be coming in and scoring 30-odd goals right away.
“He’s still young and this is his first season in the Premier League.”
Casemiro, who is close to a return from injury, pointed to Hojlund’s debut against Arsenal back in September, when his front-foot approach clearly ruffled the Gunners defence.
“I was really happy with his attitude,” Casemiro said. “The thing is, it’s really difficult when you come on in such a demanding game, as games against Arsenal are.
“When he entered the fray he contributed a lot, changing our dynamic, so I tried to express to him just how I was feeling.
“He’s definitely playing better in every game and he’s working really hard. Rasmus is a dedicated lad and he’s keen to kick on.
“He’ll be a great player for this club and, with the ambitions he has, he could define an era at Manchester United.”
Hojlund missed United’s 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last time out through illness, but will be available for Monday’s match at the DW Stadium.