Chelsea sack Graham Potter as head coach after less than seven months

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter as head coach, the club have announced.​

By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 21:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 21:11 BST
Potter's departure follows the Blues' 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, which saw them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Bruno Saltor will take charge as interim head coach, with Chelsea set to host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night before travelling to Wolves next weekend.

A club statement read: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

"In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Potter, who left Brighton for Chelsea in September, had repeatedly stated that despite the club's struggles he felt he had the full support of the owners at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali's joint statement following Potter's departure read: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

"We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead.

"We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

On Saturday, after the Villa defeat, Potter said: “The players gave everything today, as much as we’re all disappointed with the result.

“The attack was there.

"The scoreline is painful for us. There’s not much I can say that sounds positive.

“They (the players) are professional footballers, they play for Chelsea, they understand the demands. They’re not stupid.

“The players are honest. They want to do better.

"We’re there fighting for each other, fighting together.

"There’s no complaints about how the supporters respond.”

