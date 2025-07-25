Conor Bradley has 'different' feeling as Northern Ireland international looks to establish himself in Liverpool side

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley admits it’s a “different” feeling heading into the new season with Premier League champions Liverpool as he looks to establish himself as a key part of Arne Slot’s side.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer departure to Real Madrid, a vacancy has opened up at right-back with Bradley and new recruit Jeremie Frimpong set to battle it out.

Bradley, who scored the Reds’ first goal of pre-season in a friendly victory over Preston North End earlier this month, will have another chance to impress boss Slot in Saturday’s fixture against Italian giants AC Milan in Hong Kong.

The 22-year-old made 19 Premier League appearances last term as the Anfield outfit secured title glory and also played five times in the Champions League, including against Real Madrid where he produced a memorable tackle on superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley during a pre-season training session at Kai Tak Stadium. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bradley is aware of the potential opportunity up for grabs this term and is keen to seize it.

"It definitely does feel different this year,” Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. "I still know it's going to be difficult, fighting for places and things like that, with Jeremie coming in. It's really good.

"I've worked hard on myself in the summer and I've come back in good shape. I’m looking forward to the start of the season and hopefully we'll have another good one."

Liverpool have significantly strengthened during the summer transfer window with Frimpong joined by Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and most recent recruit Hugo Ekitike as Slot’s men look to defend their Premier League crown.

Bradley and his Liverpool team-mates trained in front of 25,000 supporters at Kai Tak Stadium earlier this week as they continued preparations, and the Castlederg native has been impressed by the new arrivals.

"Obviously we have brought in quite a lot of new players, which is really good and has given us a lot of strength," added Bradley. "Obviously the players that were here were really good as well because we just won the league last year.