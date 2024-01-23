​Diogo Jota is confident Premier League leaders Liverpool can sustain their quest for silverware in the absence of a host of star names following his second-half brace at Bournemouth.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (left) up against Chris Mepham in the victory over AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Reds set aside being without Mohamed Salah, who is due to return to Merseyside for treatment on a muscle injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, to move five points clear at the top thanks to a thumping 4-0 win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also missing defenders Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo at Vitality Stadium.

Jota, whose quickfire strikes on the south coast were sandwiched between Darwin Nunez's double, told Sky Sports: "It's part of the job, we know we have a few injuries, players going away for national teams. It's hard.

"We survived December; January is coming thick and fast from now on and we all need to be ready.

"I think we have the players and the quality to keep winning games.

"Of course we have world-class players - when we have them it's easier.

"But when we don't have them, that's why we are Liverpool because we have good players and we kind of replace them and try to give our best and share the cost of the games between us and keep going."

Liverpool initially struggled to create chances in their first league game this season without top scorer Salah before Nunez's 49th-minute finish paved the way to fully capitalise on a weekend off for second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds move on to their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Fulham tomorrow evening holding a 2-1 lead before completing the month by hosting Norwich in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the league.

And Salah’s muscle injury is “more serious than first thought” and could keep the Liverpool forward out of action for nearly a month, according to his agent.

On Sunday, Liverpool announced the 31-year-old would be returning from the Ivory Coast, where he was representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, to undergo treatment with the aim of returning to the Pharaohs if they progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

That optimistic plan, at least according to Ramy Abbas Issa, now looks to have suffered a significant setback.

Posting to his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), the agent wrote: “Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.

“His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

Speaking after the victory at the Vitality Stadium, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said it “makes sense” for Salah to fly back to Merseyside from the tournament.

“That’s the plan,” the German said before the news was confirmed. “If that’s already decided 100 per cent, I don’t know.