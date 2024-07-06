England scrape past Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

By PA Sport Staff
Published 6th Jul 2024, 19:47 BST
England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold (not pictured) scores the winning penalty in the shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire.England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold (not pictured) scores the winning penalty in the shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive by beating Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Three years on from being denied the continental crown on spot-kicks, they had to fight their demons from 12 yards to continue their quest to go one better in Germany.

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1, with the England star converting to bury the ghosts of his Euro 2020 final miss.

But Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-4 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf and seal a semi-final spot.

