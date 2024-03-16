Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

All eyes will be on Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp makes his penultimate visit as Reds boss against a side looking to keep their final route to silverware alive.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and would love to pile further misery on injury-hit United, who are looking to avoid their campaign heading into a tailspin.

A Wembley semi-final would prove a welcome shot in the arm for Ten Hag’s side before returning to their push to climb the Premier League and sneak Champions League qualification.

Asked if he trusts his players to save the season for him over the coming weeks, Ten Hag pointed to the collective and said: “I think we have to save the season.

“But we know we have to catch up in the Premier League but now we have an opportunity to win silverware. The only opportunity is the FA Cup, so we are only three wins away but big games and we have to play our best.

“Sunday is a test for us, but we like the test, we like the challenges and we can be, to a certain range, relaxed because we believe in ourselves. But on Sunday we have to prove (that).”

Ten Hag spoke with calmness and confidence at a time of scrutiny as ambitious new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos look at the best way to take United back to the top.

The Dutchman won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League in his first season in charge, but pressure has mounted as things have gone awry this term.

United face an uphill battle for Champions League qualification and exited Europe before Christmas, but setbacks and adversity could improve their resolve.

“So, of course, it’s about sticking together,” Ten Hag said. “You have to face it together and make sure we are always on one page together. You know around Manchester United there will always be noise.

“Don’t get distracted from it and know together where we are going. What is the project? But also what is the process?

“Then everyone knows why we are in the position that we are and how can we improve it? Then the attitude, always give your best. Every day deliver, then finally you will achieve your aims and your goals.”

Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to bolster United’s squad on Sunday after returning to training this week, so too reportedly is summer signing Mason Mount.

Liverpool were also looking at the England international before he left Chelsea for Old Trafford, where he has enjoyed a challenging start to life and has missed the last four months with a calf issue.

“I’m convinced he will be (a key player),” Ten Hag said. “He didn’t have the chance to prove this point. But he will be a very good player for Manchester United.

“It’s really unfortunate and disappointing for him but also for us when you have such a class player in the middle and you can’t play him.