Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates winning the FA Cup. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Erik ten Hag is to stay as Manchester United manager following the club’s performance review, the PA news agency understands.

A poor second season in charge at Old Trafford ended on a high as the Dutchman led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

United have spent the past fortnight reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and overall first-team operation, leading questions to mount over Ten Hag’s position.

But PA understands United have decided that the 54-year-old will remain in his post after considering all eventualities.

Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun. His current deal is due to expire next summer.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reported to have held talks with former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in France last week as speculation mounted over Ten Hag’s future.

The former Ajax boss had come under increasing pressure as United slipped to 14 Premier League defeats last season, with their poor domestic form mirrored in the Champions League.

United’s eighth-placed top-flight finish was their lowest of the Premier League era and they finished with a negative goal difference for the first time.

They also ended up bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, winning just one of their six ties as they missed the chance to drop into the Europa League.

But Ten Hag would point to his 66 wins from 114 games in charge, a 57.9 per cent win rate that has only been bettered by Jose Mourinho since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

United’s surprise win over City in the FA Cup final was Ten Hag’s second major trophy in two seasons at the club following their EFL Cup win over Newcastle in the 2022-23 season.

After United’s Wembley win last month, Ten Hag said he did not know what the future held for him when asked if he expected to remain in charge next season.

He said: “Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I’m not satisfied with it. We have to do better.

“If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”

When pressed about United’s lowest league finish since 1989-90, he pointed to a raft of injuries to senior players last season and added: “When I took over, we were in a mess.

“The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity. But you need a strong squad and the players to be available.