Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire).

United announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe, the chairman of INEOS, had finalised a £1.25billion deal for a 25 per cent share of the Premier League outfit and will invest more than £236m to refurbish the debt-laden club’s infrastructure.

On Tuesday INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford was at Old Trafford to watch United recover from 2-0 down to beat high-flying Aston Villa 3-2 in a match that showed some of the best and the worst elements of their play in an uneven season which had left Ten Hag feeling the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Dutchman said he was looking forward to working with INEOS, who will take responsibility for United’s footballing operations under the terms of the deal.

“I think it’s positive for the club that they are stepping in,” Ten Hag said. “They have a lot of experience in sport at the highest level, in Formula One (with Mercedes), their cycling team, and other football clubs (Nice and Lausanne) so that can only help us that they support us to get our targets.

“They are looking forward to working with us and we want to work with them.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ratcliffe wrote to fans telling them he takes his responsibility to put the club back on top of world football “very seriously” but also calling for patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratcliffe has now written to the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, the Fans’ Forum and the Fans’ Advisory Board insisting INEOS “are in for the long-term” but advising that success on the pitch “will require time and patience”.

“I wanted to write to you at this time given the critical role of the fans to the future of Manchester United as we recognise our responsibility as custodians of the club on your behalf,” Ratcliffe wrote, echoing various sentiments expressed in a Christmas Eve statement outlining his ambitions for the club.

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and world football.

“I take that responsibility very seriously.

“Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore we do not expect to speak publicly about club matters until after the deal is completed.”

It is understood that Premier League approval for Ratcliffe’s investment could take between four and six weeks.

The 71-year-old Ratcliffe, a childhood United fan who was born in nearby Failsworth, agreed his stake in the club following an ownership saga that lasted 13 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s United States-based owners, the Glazer family, revealed their intention to undertake a strategic review of their options, including the possibility of selling up, in November 2022.

Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim were both in the running to oversee a buyout of the club until October.