EURO 96 RETRO: Where Are They Now? A look back at the England and Scotland stars

Here, the PA news agency look at where the players who played in that game are now:

ENGLAND

DAVID SEAMAN:

Paul Gascoigne celebrates scoring for England against Scotland at EURO 96 in the 2-0 victory.

After retiring in 2004, Seaman showed an unexpected talent for ice dancing, winning Strictly Ice Dancing and finishing fourth in Dancing on Ice.

GARY NEVILLE:

After a trophy-laden career at Manchester United, the right-back stepped into the studio as a pundit – a role he combined with a coaching position with England. A foray into management at Spanish club Valencia was short-lived as he was sacked after just four months in charge. Neville, who also owns League Two club Salford, returned to punditry, where he has gone on to become one of the most prominent broadcasters.

TONY ADAMS:

After brief managerial stints with Wycombe and Portsmouth, the former Arsenal defender joined Azerbaijani side Gabala FC in 2010 where he had a number of roles over a five-year period. He became Granada’s manager in 2017 but lost all seven games in charge and was sacked. He has been an honorary president of the RFL (Rugby Football League).

STUART PEARCE:

Pearce went into management following retirement, coaching Manchester City, England Under-21s, the Great Britain Olympic team and Nottingham Forest. He worked as a pundit on national radio before joining David Moyes’ staff at West Ham in 2017, where he is currently back for a second stint.

GARETH SOUTHGATE:

The man who suffered Euro 96 heartbreak went on to manage Middlesbrough before joining the Football Association as head of elite development. He was appointed coach of England Under-21s in 2013 before replacing Sam Allardyce in 2016 in the charge of the senior team.

PAUL INCE:

Another to go into management, with spells at Macclesfield, MK Dons, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool.

DARREN ANDERTON:

Anderton finished his career with Bournemouth in 2008. He recently moved to California.

STEVE McMANAMAN:

McManaman has mostly worked in the media since retirement and is currently a pundit for BT Sport.

PAUL GASCOIGNE:

The post-retirement struggles of England’s Euro 96 talisman, who scored that memorable goal against Scotland, have been well-documented. Aside from a very brief spell as manager of Kettering, Gascoigne has spent much of the past 20 years battling addiction.

ALAN SHEARER:

Shearer, scorer of the first goal, has been a high-profile BBC pundit since retiring in 2006, barring an unsuccessful attempt to save Newcastle from relegation in a brief spell as manager in 2009.

TEDDY SHERINGHAM:

Sheringham carried on playing until the age of 42. He joined West Ham’s coaching staff in 2014 and had short managerial spells with Stevenage and Indian side ATK.

JAMIE REDKNAPP:

The midfielder, a half-time substitute, retired in 2005 after injury issues and has gone on to have a successful television career.

STEVE STONE:

Stone, an unlikely member of Terry Venables’ squad, finished playing in 2006 and went into a career in coaching. He worked at boyhood club Newcastle. He is currently Burnley Under-23s manager.

SOL CAMPBELL:

After a successful club career, Campbell retired in 2012. He dabbled with a career in politics but stuck to football and went into coaching.

SCOTLAND

ANDY GORAM:

The goalkeeper retired in the summer of 2004 after a lengthy career, which also saw him represent Scotland at cricket. He worked as a goalkeeping coach for a number of Scottish clubs.

STEWART McKIMMIE:

This game was the right wing-back’s last appearance for Scotland and he finished his career in 1998. He is currently a director at a recruitment firm while also working at Aberdeen as a scout.

COLIN CALDERWOOD:

Retiring in 2001, the former Tottenham defender has had a managerial and coaching career including Northampton, Nottingham Forest, Hibernian, Cambridge, Aston Villa and Brighton - is currently Blackpool’s assistant manager.

COLIN HENDRY:

The former Blackburn and Rangers defender retired in 2003 and went into management with spells at Blackpool and Clyde. Suffered tragedy in his personal life with the death of his wife, with financial problems following. He works as a pundit for BBC Lancashire.

TOM BOYD:

Boyd retired from playing in 2003, but remained with Celtic in a variety of roles. He is currently working as a club ambassador.

TOSH McKINLAY:

The former Celtic man retired in 2000. He does various media roles, while he also scouts for the Parkhead club.

STUART McCALL:

A distinguished playing career ended in 2005 and he immediately went into coaching at Sheffield United. A long managerial career followed, with three spells at Bradford, the last of which ended late in 2020, Motherwell and Scunthorpe.

GARY McALLISTER:

The man who missed a penalty with the score at 1-0, McAllister’s best years as a player came after Euro 96, with a successful spell at Liverpool. He became player-manager of Coventry in 2002 and has also managed Leeds. He is currently Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers.

JOHN COLLINS:

Retired in 2003 before embarking on a coaching and managing career that took him to Hibernian, Charleroi, Livingston and Celtic - plus has had a career in the media while also starting a football consultancy firm.

GORDON DURIE:

After retiring in 2001, the former Tottenham and Rangers man had a short-lived managerial career with East Fife, before enjoying a number of roles at Rangers.

JOHN SPENCER:

The striker’s playing career finished in the United States with Colorado Rapids and he stayed out there to embark on a coaching career.

ALLY McCOIST:

Enjoying a successful stint on quiz show A Question Of Sport, he joined the coaching staff at Rangers in 2011 and worked his way up to manager, but left in 2015. He has since become a successful radio and TV pundit.

CRAIG BURLEY:

After finishing his career in 2004, the midfielder owned a restaurant in Nottingham. He is now based in the United States and works for ESPN.

EOIN JESS:

Had a coaching career in England but has not worked in football since 2013 and now lives in Barcelona.

