Everton and Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper 'buzzing' to seal senior loan move

Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley admits he’s “buzzing” to have sealed a loan move to National League North outfit Marine from Everton as he looks to gain senior experience.

Barnsley, who has been named in Tommy Wright’s squad for next month’s U21 European Championship qualifying opener against Georgia, will spend this season at Marine, battling former Irish League goalkeeper Jack McIntyre for the number one spot.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year professional contract at Everton in July after making nine Premier League 2 appearances last term.

There’s a strong Northern Irish connection with the Premier League club’s academy as both Braiden Graham and Jack Patterson are also impressing for the U21 team.

Northern Ireland U21 goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley. (Photo by IFA)

Barnsley made his Northern Ireland U21 debut in a friendly fixture against Czechia last year and featured again in March’s 1-1 draw with Moldova.

He came through the ranks at Oxford United before joining Everton and having previously spent time with Welling United and Evesham, Barnsley is hoping to build up senior minutes.

“I’m buzzing to join Marine, a fantastic club with a great history,” he told the club’s website. “I’m really looking forward to the challenge this season is going to bring and to develop my game.

“The lads have been really welcoming, and I’m really looking forward to working with them, pushing each other and having a strong season together.”

Marine manager Bobby Grant is an admirer of Barnsley and believes he could make a big impact in England’s sixth-tier.

“Fraser is a top, top young keeper and someone who I believe will be massive for us this season,” he said. “I am really pleased to get Fraser into the club.”

Barnsley’s arrival at Marine comes only a matter of days after McIntyre, who departed Carrick Rangers earlier this summer, joined the club.

McIntyre also previously spent time on the books of Larne and marked an Irish League return with Carrick in January, making eight Premiership appearances for Stephen Baxter’s side.

Only one of those came after McIntyre was charged by the Irish FA following an incident involving a ball boy in Carrick’s 3-0 defeat to Cliftonville at Solitude in March.

Cameras captured footage of what appeared to show one of the Cliftonville ball boys being pushed to the ground by McIntyre and the Irish FA issued a charge under Article 14.13 of their Disciplinary Code, which reads: “A player or official who is reported for assault or battery of an opponent or any other person other than a match official will be sanctioned with a minimum three match standard suspension and a £100 fine imposed on their club.”

Carrick and McIntyre quickly apologised for the incident with a club statement saying at the time: “Carrick Rangers FC, and goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, wish to apologise for any distress caused as a result of an incident that took place on Saturday 22nd March at Solitude, in our Sports Direct Premiership tie against Cliftonville FC.

“In acknowledging any distress caused, the Club has made a donation to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and will also endeavour to make contact with the ball tender and their family.

“Any internal disciplinary investigation will, in accordance with employment good practice, remain confidential between the employee and employer.”