Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final, second leg match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Former Northern Ireland international Grant McCann was left “gutted” after his Doncaster Rovers side missed out on a League Two play-off final date at Wembley following their penalty shoot-out defeat to Crewe – but says they’ll use it as motivation for next season.

McCann’s men had won the first-leg 2-0 away from home, but Crewe struck twice within 16 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday night to cancel out the advantage before winning 4-3 on spot kicks.

The fact Doncaster even made it to the play-offs is a remarkable achievement – they sat 22nd in the fourth-tier as recently as February before losing just one of their next 18 matches, including 10 consecutive wins between March 9 and April 23, to finish fifth.

McCann began his playing career with Lisburn Distillery before making the move to West Ham United and after spells at the likes of Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe United and Peterborough United, returned to the Irish League with Linfield, but his stint was ended after just six weeks as he took over the managerial vacancy at Peterborough.

He has since enjoyed significant success in the dugout, winning the League One title with Hull City in 2021 and was named Manager of the Season in the same campaign.

With Doncaster coming up just short in their quest for promotion, McCann says his goal is to win League Two next season and will use Crewe’s celebrations as fuel to achieve it.

“It’s the first time the club have filled the stadium in years and I’m gutted we couldn’t give them anything, because they kept with us right the way through the game and I feel like we have let them down,” he said. “I’m immensely proud of the players for how we turned the season around, because nobody would have given us a chance of getting into this position but, ultimately, we have failed and, as much as it hurts to say that, it’s the truth.

