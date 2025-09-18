Former Northern Ireland international makes managerial return with Wycombe Wanderers

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff has sealed a return to management with Wycombe Wanderers.

Belfast-born Duff, who earned 24 caps for his country, departed Huddersfield Town earlier this year and also previously enjoyed spells in charge of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City.

League One outfit Wycombe confirmed the departure of boss Mike Dodds on Thursday with the club sitting 19th in England’s third-tier after eight games of the 2025/26 season.

While the likes of former Rangers chief Michael Beale had been linked with the job, Duff has now filled the vacancy at Adams Park.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff has made a return to management. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

"Wycombe Wanderers are delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Duff as the club’s new Head Coach,” the club posted. “The 47-year-old arrives at Adams Park with pedigree of winning promotion in his first management position with Cheltenham Town and leading Barnsley and Huddersfield Town into promotion battles in League One, as well as working in the Championship with Swansea City.

“Following a successful playing career at every level from National League South to the Premier League, Duff also spent time coaching in Burnley’s youth setup, working with their under-18s and becoming Head Coach of their under-23s before embarking on a new challenge with Cheltenham in 2018, achieving their highest ever Football League finish.

“Everyone at Wycombe Wanderers would like to welcome Michael to the club and look forward to working with him to support the club’s goals of competing at the highest level possible in this league and beyond.”

Duff attracted admiration for his work at Cheltenham, his first senior managerial position after working with Burnley’s academy, guiding the Gloucestershire club to the League Two title in 2021 – the same season where the Robins led Manchester City in an FA Cup tie before losing out in the closing stages.

He then masterminded their best-ever Football League finish of 15th in League One the following campaign before joining Barnsley.

Duff was named Manager of the Month on three occasions and led them to the League One play-offs, ultimately losing to Sheffield Wednesday, but earned a spot in the Championship himself when Swansea came calling, replacing Russell Martin.

Despite signing a three-year contract, Duff’s Swansea tenure lasted only 21 matches and he was sacked less than six months after taking on the role.

He spent less than a year in charge of Huddersfield despite winning 20 and drawing seven of his 43 games, but has now returned to the dugout with Wycombe, who signed Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce this summer.

Announcing Dodds’ departure, Wycombe posted: “Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with Head Coach Mike Dodds and First-Team Coach Pete Shuttleworth.