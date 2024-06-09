Former Scotland and Liverpool defender Alan Hansen seriously ill in hospital

Kenny Dalglish receives the BBC Sports Personality Lifetime achievement award from Alan Hansen (right) during the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards held at MediaCityUK, Salford. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire.

Former Scotland and Liverpool defender Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital.

The club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital,” said a Liverpool statement.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”