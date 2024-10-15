Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

German Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new England manager, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood confirmation could come as early as Wednesday after advanced talks between Tuchel and the Football Association progressed rapidly on Tuesday.

The FA has not commented on widespread reports linking the former Chelsea boss with the position vacated by Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024.

Yet if confirmed, Tuchel would become the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The 51-year-old boasts considerable elite-level experience having led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and also taken charge of Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

The news, which began with similar reports in the German media last week, follows reports suggesting the FA had also made an approach to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The FA had made it clear at the start of their recruitment process in July that nationality was not an issue, they just wanted the best person for the job.

Under-21 coach Lee Carsley has been in interim charge of the senior team for their Nations League matches so far this autumn.