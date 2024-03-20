Liverpool have appointed Richard Hughes as their new Sporting Director. PIC: Liverpool FC

Hughes, who announced his departure as Bournemouth’s technical director earlier this month, will officially take up his new role on June 1.

Michael Edwards, recently installed as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football, has had a long-standing desire to work with Hughes and they have a professional and personal relationship spanning over 20 years having previously worked together during Hughes’ playing career at Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood when Julian Ward left his role as Liverpool’s sporting director last summer Edwards was surprised Hughes was not one of the candidates to be interviewed by club owners FSG.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity,” Hughes told the club’s website.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me.

“It will be my job, working with Michael and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions which enhance the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the supporters.

“It is what Liverpool have done well for a very long time and the benefits are there for everyone to see.”

Edwards and Hughes will be key figures as the club transitions from the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Hughes was the driving force behind the appointment of Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth head coach last summer, with the Basque admitting they had a “very good connection”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iraola shares the same agency as Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder who is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Klopp.

Hughes would have secured the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi, another being linked with Liverpool, had there not been a delay due to a change of the club’s ownership which allowed Brighton to secure the Italian.

Edwards is confident Hughes’ arrival is the first step in building on the post-Klopp era.

“It is clear to everyone that Jurgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future,” Edwards told the club’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad