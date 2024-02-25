Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) and Chelsea's Levi Colwill battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The 20-year-old played a key role as the Reds enjoyed extra-time Carabao Cup final success against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium and showed his versatility by starting the game at right-back before advancing further up the pitch due to Liverpool injuries.

In what was just Bradley’s 12th appearance of the season, he became the first Northern Irishman to play for the Merseyside club at the iconic London venue as the ex-Dungannon Swifts youngster’s special campaign, which has also included a maiden Premier League showing and goal, carries on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s a first outing at Wembley with the Reds for Bradley, it’s not the first time he has tasted success there as the County Antrim native helped Bolton Wanderers lift the EFL Trophy alongside fellow international teammates Eoin Toal and Dion Charles last season.

That loan spell has helped set the platform for him to break into Klopp’s senior squad and Liverpool fans were full of praise for his all-round performance on Sunday.

"What a season...I'm so happy for him with everything his family has been through,” said Craig Houlden, who runs the Anfield Agenda YouTube channel which has 244,000 subscribers. “To see him with that medal around his neck today was a beautiful sight.

"Trent (Alexander-Arnold) is going to have to fight to get back into that position. I've much love for Bradley...he kept driving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even when he was put to the right wing he didn't change - his attitude was impeccable. He got the ball and kept driving at them...I love him."

Team Kopish, a YouTube channel with over 32,000 subscribers, also hailed the incredible Bradley, giving him a perfect 10 score on their player ratings show.

"I'm going to give him 10/10,” they said. “At right-back he was faultless and when he moved into right wing he was picking up great positions, stretching the game when he needed to, coming into midfield when he was needed, his passing was good and he was opening up space.”