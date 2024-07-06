Northern Ireland international Cameron McGeehan has joined Northampton Town on a two-year contract. PIC: Northampton Town

Northern Ireland international Cameron McGeehan has been backed to make an impact in League One after opting to join Northampton Town.

The 29-year-old, who spent time in Chelsea’s youth academy before enjoying further spells at the likes of Norwich City, Luton Town, Barnsley and Belgian outfit Oostende, made his senior international debut in March 2023, coming off the bench during a 2-0 victory over San Marino.

After scoring nine goals in 37 League Two appearances for Colchester United last season, McGeehan has made a step up the Football League pyramid with Northampton, signing a two-year contract at Sixfields in a move which should boost further Northern Ireland selection hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton manager Jon Brady admits his side had to fight off significant interest from other parties to land McGeehan’s services and is confident he can prove a hit.

"Cam is another player who really suits our style," he told the club’s website. "He has had a lot of interest in his services this summer from a number of clubs and there has been a fair bit of media speculation about his future and I am delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.

"Cam is an attacking midfielder who is very competitive, he sets the tempo high and he plays with a lot of energy and power. He works well both on and off the ball and we think he is a really good fit for us.

"He has the pedigree of playing at a number of different levels and he has a quality about his play that I think supporters will enjoy watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe Cam can be a good signing for us, he played a lot of football last season and he is eager to get started with us."

After securing promotion from League Two in 2023, Northampton consolidated their position in England’s third-tier by finishing 14th last season and McGeehan says a big motivation for joining the club was to continue pushing up through the leagues.

"I had a really good conversation with the manager,” he told the club’s website. “I really liked the vibe I got and it is clear the club is progressing and has progressed well over the last few years.

"The stadium is being developed, there is good support here and the club achieved a really good finishing position last season, and all of that is very positive. This seems a good place to be a professional athlete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a very good season last season and I was playing in Belgium before that, I have played at a higher level most of my career and it was good to show everyone in England what I could do again and I was proud of what we did last season.

"My aim now is to climb back up the leagues and Northampton is a good part of that journey as it is a club that is progressing.

"Going abroad helped me develop my game, I had a great experience and really enjoyed it and it was amazing to play against some top Champions League teams and some big European clubs.