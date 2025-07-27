England celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland over Spain. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Substitute Chloe Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title and beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses came back twice to reach the decider in Basel and book this revenge mission against the same side who beat them at the 2023 World Cup in Sydney.

And Mariona Caldentey ensured England would need another when she nodded in a 25th-minute opener, cancelled out by her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo with a header of her own from Kelly’s cross after the break.

Hannah Hampton made several spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly netted the dramatic winner after Sama Paralluelo’s miss.

Goalkeeper Hampton said: “This team is just unbelievable, incredible. We’ve shown throughout the tournament we can come back when we go a goal back. We’ve got that grit, that English blood in us. We never say die, we keep going and we did that today.

“When Chloe stepped up I turned around to the fans, miming a kick and trying to ask if we score do we win, I’d completely lost track.

“They were just cheering at me so I didn’t know what the answer was, but then I saw that run up and that was it, we’ve won. I can’t believe it.”

Kelly said on BBC One: “I’m so proud of this team, so grateful to wear this badge and so proud to be English.

“I was cool, I was composed, I knew I going to hit the back of the net. I don’t miss penalties twice.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s not just this team it’s the staff behind us. Twenty-three players and all the staff behind us. Sarina Wiegman has done it again. It’s unbelievable.