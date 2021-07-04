Jadon Sancho reflects on ‘quite a week’ after United move and England progress

The 21-year-old started the week as a Borussia Dortmund player looking to force his way into the Three Lions side as they began their knockout journey in the round of 16 against Germany.

Sancho ended it playing a starting role in the 4-0 quarter-final triumph against Ukraine in Rome on the back of United striking a £73million deal with Dortmund to finally bring him to Old Trafford.

“It’s been quite a week, yeah, definitely,” he told ITV after the win in Rome. “We knew today was a must-win. All credit to Ukraine, they gave us a hard performance and we just had to stay strong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Jadon Sancho (left) congratulates team-mate Harry Kane after he is awarded the 'Man of the Match' award against Ukraine. Pic by PA.

“Happy to get all four goals and very delighted for Harry Kane.”

England skipper Kane grabbed a brace at the Stadio Olimpico, where Sancho’s future United team-mate Harry Maguire and Three Lions vice-captain Jordan Henderson also found the net.

“It’s definitely one of my happiest moments,” Sancho said of his start, having only played six minutes as a substitute against the Czech Republic up until Saturday. “My family will be proud of me and I’m just happy that all the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to play tonight.

“It’s always frustrating not to be in starting XI but I knew that my chance would come so in training I’ve just given it everything, 110 per cent.

“I’m just happy that I got the opportunity tonight and showed the fans what I can do.”

The victory sets up Wednesday’s mouth-watering Wembley semi-final against Denmark when Sancho will hope to be involved again, having played the full match in Rome.

“Hopefully I get an opportunity to play again but I’m just going to focus on tonight,” he said. “The boys are buzzing so, yeah, it’s going to be a lovely feeling when we get to Wembley.

“We’re going to give everything and hopefully we’re going to get to the final for you guys.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.