The 35-year-old celebrated his 200th appearance for the Red Devils by playing a stunning long-range pass that Bruno Fernandes slammed home to give Erik ten Hag’s side a narrow win at Turf Moor.

Evans made a surprise return to Old Trafford this summer after leaving Leicester City, initially on a short-term deal which was extended until the end of this season after impressing the management team.

He made his first start alongside Victor Lindelof due to injuries suffered by Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire and was replaced in the 88th minute by Sofyan Amrabat to a rapturous reception from the travelling support.

Jonny Evans waves to fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The former West Brom centre-back also had a first-half goal ruled out for offside and ranked the evening as one of the best of his illustrious career.

"I loved every minute of it.” he told TNT Sports after the game. “Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, just pure excitement.

"Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing.

"That was my 200th game for Manchester United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure – it was one of the best nights of my life.”

Evans admitted he isn’t expecting to regularly feature during his second United stint but was delighted to re-join a club where he progressed through the academy before spending nine years on the senior books.

"I wasn't consciously thinking I would sign [after getting the first call],” he added. “When you get to a certain age you start to wind down your career.

"I got the call and didn't have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance.

"You then just hope your body sees you through.

"It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter.

"I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it.

"With a few injuries, I then had the chance to start.

"They play differently here to how we did at my previous club, so I have been trying to get used to it and adapt my play.